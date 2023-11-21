iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Decreased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 80.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $103,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000.

IEFA stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,844,826 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.37. The company has a market capitalization of $98.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

