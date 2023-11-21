iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Decreased by Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,267 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.4% of Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 72,336,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,697,000 after buying an additional 472,382 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,989,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,258,000 after buying an additional 2,192,275 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,003,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,245,000 after buying an additional 697,334 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,283,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,145,000 after acquiring an additional 396,594 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,844,826 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.32 and its 200-day moving average is $66.37.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.