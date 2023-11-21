iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,825 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.9% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $84,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.85 on Tuesday, reaching $454.57. 821,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,215,905. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $376.49 and a 12 month high of $461.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.92. The company has a market cap of $351.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

