iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 9.2% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $455.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,330,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,217,926. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $376.49 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $435.13 and its 200-day moving average is $437.92.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.