iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.35. The company had a trading volume of 424,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,088. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.79. The company has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $231.49 and a 12 month high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

