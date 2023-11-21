iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Purchased by Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 548.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,201 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up about 1.9% of Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $9,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 464,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,362,000 after acquiring an additional 134,772 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.96. 685,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.60. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.82 and a fifty-two week high of $81.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.4426 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

