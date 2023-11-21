iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) is Copperleaf Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,447 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 11.9% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Copperleaf Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $12,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,330,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,577,000 after buying an additional 3,272,057 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,212,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,395,000 after buying an additional 212,456 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,174,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,817,000 after buying an additional 669,847 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,286,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,182,000 after buying an additional 1,233,809 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,531,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,029,000 after buying an additional 138,271 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $44.33. 819,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,468. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

