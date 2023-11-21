iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,277.8% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.00. 68,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average of $71.40. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.23 and a fifty-two week high of $75.10.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

