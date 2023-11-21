iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stock Position Decreased by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,623 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 3.1% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,801,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,810,000 after buying an additional 376,970 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9,066.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,949,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,895,608 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,566,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,074,000 after buying an additional 122,786 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,681,000 after buying an additional 2,771,545 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,767,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,739,000 after buying an additional 83,387 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.59. The company had a trading volume of 199,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,547. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $83.08 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3992 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

