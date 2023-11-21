iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Price Target Cut to $28.00

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the exchange traded fund’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of FM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.73. 45,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,805. iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $28.41. The company has a market cap of $648.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 60,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

