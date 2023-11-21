iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Sold by Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,719 shares during the period. iShares Global 100 ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. owned 0.36% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $14,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOO. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

IOO traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.16. 36,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,819. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.15 and a fifty-two week high of $78.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.96.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

