iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

MBB traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $90.23. 729,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,429. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $96.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.39 and its 200-day moving average is $91.13.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

