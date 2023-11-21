iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Holdings Raised by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth about $16,533,880,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DSI traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $86.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,897. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $70.41 and a twelve month high of $87.54.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

