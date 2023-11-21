iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 238,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 6.4% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $37,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,880,000 after purchasing an additional 141,337 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $714,000. Rebalance LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 28,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 154,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after purchasing an additional 26,025 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.97. 866,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,658. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $164.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.42 and a 200 day moving average of $154.67.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

