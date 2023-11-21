iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,387 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 4.9% of Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $24,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE stock traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $163.04. 144,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,822. The company has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $141.44 and a 12-month high of $167.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

