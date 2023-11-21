Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.25-$6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Jack in the Box also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.25-6.50 EPS.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Shares of Jack in the Box stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.89. 661,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,592. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $60.43 and a 1 year high of $99.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.99 and its 200 day moving average is $82.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on JACK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

