Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.25-$6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Jack in the Box also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.25-6.50 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JACK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a market perform rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.00.

JACK stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.89. 666,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,592. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $60.43 and a 1-year high of $99.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Jack in the Box by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

