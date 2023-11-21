Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2023

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACKGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.25-6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.60.

Jack in the Box Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ JACK traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.89. 662,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,570. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.99 and a 200 day moving average of $82.12. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $60.43 and a 12-month high of $99.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JACK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Jack in the Box

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at about $552,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 20.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 46,264 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 372.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 12,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.