Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.25-6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.60.

Jack in the Box Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ JACK traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.89. 662,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,570. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.99 and a 200 day moving average of $82.12. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $60.43 and a 12-month high of $99.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JACK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at about $552,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 20.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 46,264 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 372.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 12,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

