Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on J. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.11.

J stock traded down $11.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,631,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,388. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.30 and a 200 day moving average of $127.13. Jacobs Solutions has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $141.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.65%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $926,374.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 567,960 shares in the company, valued at $78,929,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,998 shares of company stock worth $2,722,394. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

