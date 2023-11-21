Jefferies Financial Group Raises Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Price Target to C$2.72

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$2.61 to C$2.72 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.16% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$3.04 to C$2.84 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CRON
Cronos Group Stock Performance
About Cronos Group
Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cronos Group
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Microsoft’s dynamic move: Shares surge as new AI unit established
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Wynn Resorts has an ace up its sleeve
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Zoom Video Communications: A tech phoenix ready to rise
Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.