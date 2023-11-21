Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) PT Lowered to GBX 1,460

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMATGet Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,000 ($25.02) to GBX 1,460 ($18.27) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank cut Johnson Matthey to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 2,200 ($27.52) to GBX 1,650 ($20.64) in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,018.33 ($25.25).

Johnson Matthey Trading Down 3.2 %

JMAT stock traded down GBX 48.89 ($0.61) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,460.11 ($18.27). 760,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,927. The company has a market capitalization of £2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,013.96, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,428.50 ($17.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,384 ($29.83). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,566.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,691.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Liam Condon acquired 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,516 ($18.97) per share, for a total transaction of £409.32 ($512.10). Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

