JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Softcat (LON:SCT) Price Target to GBX 1,510

Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,400 ($17.52) to GBX 1,510 ($18.89) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.48% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.
Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.
