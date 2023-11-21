Kathryn L. Schoenrock Sells 1,466 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $117,045.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,207.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Graco Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GGG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.75. 196,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,653. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.76 and a 200-day moving average of $78.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.23 and a 1-year high of $87.94.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $539.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.12 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graco

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 21.8% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 64.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 52.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Graco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Graco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

