Kathryn L. Schoenrock Sells 392 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $31,669.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,716.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Graco Trading Up 0.1 %

Graco stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $80.75. 196,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,653. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.23 and a twelve month high of $87.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.54.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $539.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.12 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 569.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Graco

About Graco

(Get Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.