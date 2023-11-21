Kelly Cleveland Purchases 22,982 Shares of Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) Stock

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Free Report) insider Kelly Cleveland bought 22,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of £19,994.34 ($25,014.81).

Sirius Real Estate Stock Performance

Shares of LON:SRE traded down GBX 2.25 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 86.25 ($1.08). 8,443,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,347. The company has a market cap of £1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1,475.00 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 85.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 84.47. Sirius Real Estate Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 68.50 ($0.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 93 ($1.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.83, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Get Sirius Real Estate alerts:

Sirius Real Estate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a €0.03 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.03. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,333.33%.

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

Featured Articles

