Kenvue (KVUE) and The Competition Financial Comparison

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Kenvue to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Kenvue pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Kenvue pays out 62.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 71.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Kenvue is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kenvue and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kenvue $15.55 billion $2.09 billion 15.50 Kenvue Competitors $4.93 billion $387.32 million 32.91

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kenvue has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Kenvue is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

11.3% of Kenvue shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kenvue and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kenvue 10.08% 12.02% 6.36% Kenvue Competitors -15.11% 18.19% -6.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Kenvue and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kenvue 0 6 8 0 2.57 Kenvue Competitors 132 1112 1223 27 2.46

Kenvue currently has a consensus target price of $26.92, suggesting a potential upside of 35.53%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 28.18%. Given Kenvue’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kenvue is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Kenvue beats its competitors on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc. operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands. The Skin Health and Beauty segment provides face and body care, hair care, and sun and other care products under the Neutrogena, Aveeno, and OGX brand names. The Essential Health segment offers oral and baby, women's health, and wound care products under the Listerine, Johnson's, Band-Aid, and Stayfree brands. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Skillman, New Jersey.

