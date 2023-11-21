Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 255 ($3.19) price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Kingfisher Trading Down 0.7 %

KGF traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 230.50 ($2.88). 7,105,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,030,612. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 217.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 229.81. The company has a market cap of £4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,355.88, a PEG ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 1.06. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of GBX 198.30 ($2.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 296.24 ($3.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Kingfisher Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.