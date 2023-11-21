Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 255 ($3.19) price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.63% from the stock’s previous close.
Kingfisher Trading Down 0.7 %
KGF traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 230.50 ($2.88). 7,105,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,030,612. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 217.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 229.81. The company has a market cap of £4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,355.88, a PEG ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 1.06. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of GBX 198.30 ($2.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 296.24 ($3.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.26.
Kingfisher Company Profile
