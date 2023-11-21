Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Kohl’s by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Kohl’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Kohl’s by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in Kohl’s by 81.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday. OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

KSS stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.72. The stock had a trading volume of 10,826,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,694,836. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $35.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.83.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is -196.08%.

Kohl’s Profile

(Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.