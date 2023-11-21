Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,891,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,978 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Cisco Systems worth $149,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 41,514 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,608 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $47.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,844,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,404,424. The firm has a market cap of $194.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 47.13%.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

