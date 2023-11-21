Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 521,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 52,323 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $125,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Danaher by 100,144.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $2,057,164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 66.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,439,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,426 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at $374,240,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $9.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.08. 1,911,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,934,430. The company has a market cap of $162.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $281.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.50.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.73.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

