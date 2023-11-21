Korea Investment CORP Grows Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,178,827 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,012 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.10% of ConocoPhillips worth $122,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $140,371,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,426,064 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after buying an additional 8,575,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 794.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,313,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $229,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,974 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Johnson Rice started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.35.

Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 646,049 shares of company stock worth $78,636,116. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $115.22. 1,387,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,673,912. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $130.55. The company has a market capitalization of $136.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.58 and its 200 day moving average is $112.65.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

