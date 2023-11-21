Korea Investment CORP Grows Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,693 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.09% of Intuitive Surgical worth $111,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $15,275,529. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.71.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $311.29. 492,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,293. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $284.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $358.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.60 billion, a PE ratio of 73.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

