Korea Investment CORP Has $104.99 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,192 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 72,975 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of Lowe’s Companies worth $104,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.32.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 2.7 %

LOW traded down $5.54 on Tuesday, reaching $198.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,168,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,156. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.37 and a 200-day moving average of $213.30. The company has a market capitalization of $114.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

