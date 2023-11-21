Korea Investment CORP Has $129.36 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,759 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.20% of KLA worth $129,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 2.4% during the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James began coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.24.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $7.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $549.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,061. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $471.84. The company has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $559.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

