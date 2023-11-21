Korea Investment CORP Has $168.60 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,272,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,181 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $168,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 444.4% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.98. 5,074,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,005,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.19. The company has a market cap of $118.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.08.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

