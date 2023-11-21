Korea Investment CORP Raises Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,827 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.11% of Automatic Data Processing worth $100,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 251,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 3,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 176,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,473,000 after buying an additional 21,119 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.42.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.3 %

ADP stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.10. 564,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,995. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.59%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,233,590.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total transaction of $12,955,334.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,891.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,420 shares of company stock worth $41,491,937. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

