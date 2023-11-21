Korea Investment CORP Reduces Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,805,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,320 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.6% of Korea Investment CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.09% of Coca-Cola worth $229,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,297,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,549,155. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.26. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $249.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,316 shares of company stock worth $19,716,506 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

