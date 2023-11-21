Korea Investment CORP Sells 102,013 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,349,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,013 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.08% of AbbVie worth $181,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,045,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,143,000 after buying an additional 292,512 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 85,216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,603,000 after purchasing an additional 28,049,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,797,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. William Blair initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.69.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.65. 2,018,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,508,064. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $244.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.88.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 169.86%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

