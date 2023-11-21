Korea Investment CORP Sells 13,345 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,345 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.09% of BlackRock worth $93,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in BlackRock by 2.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 12.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $721.93. 216,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,677. The company has a market capitalization of $107.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $781.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $652.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $676.96.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $764.75.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

