Korea Investment CORP Sells 18,256 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,751 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,256 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.6% of Korea Investment CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.09% of Costco Wholesale worth $222,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $14,385,479.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.43.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $583.59. The stock had a trading volume of 404,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,941. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $599.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $258.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $564.44 and its 200-day moving average is $543.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

