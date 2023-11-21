Korea Investment CORP Sells 19,016 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 522,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,016 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of United Parcel Service worth $93,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,726. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPS. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

