Korea Investment CORP Sells 9,846 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,846 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.22% of TE Connectivity worth $97,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 11,255.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,148,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $160,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 14.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 308,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,389,000 after purchasing an additional 39,328 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 99,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.63.

Shares of TEL stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $130.71. 275,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.77 and a 200-day moving average of $129.29. The company has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $111.94 and a one year high of $146.60.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

