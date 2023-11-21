Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given a C$27.00 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) has been given a C$27.00 price target by analysts at National Bankshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.77% from the company’s current price.

LB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins lowered their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Cormark cut shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “underperform market weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$34.58.

LB traded down C$0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$25.77. 175,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,190. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$24.95 and a 1 year high of C$48.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.15 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$260.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$263.60 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.9015152 EPS for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

