Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down to $6.80

Shares of Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.80, but opened at $6.50. Lavoro shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 1,334 shares trading hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lavoro in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Lavoro Trading Down 2.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average of $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lavoro in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lavoro during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lavoro during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lavoro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lavoro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $941,000. 2.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

