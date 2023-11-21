Lexington Gold (LON:LEX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.80

Lexington Gold Ltd (LON:LEX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.80 ($0.05), with a volume of 362195 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.55 ($0.06).

Lexington Gold Stock Down 16.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £14.18 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of -0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78.

Lexington Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lexington Gold Ltd engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in the United States. It holds interest in the four projects that covers a combined area of approximately 1,550 acres in North and South Carolina, the United States. The company was formerly known as Richland Resources Ltd and changed its name to Lexington Gold Ltd in December 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.