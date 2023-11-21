Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Holdings Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,823 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.15% of Linde worth $275,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Linde by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Linde by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $6,682,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Argus increased their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.50.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of Linde stock traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $412.60. 517,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $200.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $302.17 and a 52 week high of $414.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.11.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. Linde’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

