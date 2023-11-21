Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

LAAC traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $5.84. 911,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,748. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 12.43 and a current ratio of 12.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.40 million, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.

