Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Purchased by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,184,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,075,585. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

LYG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.88) to GBX 68 ($0.85) in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.79) to GBX 62 ($0.78) in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

