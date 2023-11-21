Loungers (LON:LGRS) Hits New 52-Week High at $237.70

Loungers plc (LON:LGRS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 237.70 ($2.97) and last traded at GBX 228 ($2.85), with a volume of 326655 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 213 ($2.66).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LGRS shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Loungers in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.38) price objective on shares of Loungers in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Loungers Trading Up 7.0 %

Loungers Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 189.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 189.24. The stock has a market cap of £236.46 million, a P/E ratio of 3,866.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Loungers plc operates cafés, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brand names in England and Wales. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

