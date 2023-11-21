Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Issues Earnings Results

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.00-$13.00 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $13.00 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

LOW stock opened at $204.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.30. The firm has a market cap of $117.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.31%.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.32.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

